Two tankers explode in unsafe Hormuz route: IRGC

The IRGC said the two tankers had been compelled by the child-killing American army to use a passage it has declared unsafe and accident-prone.

"This is our land, and the interference of the terrorist American army from thousands of kilometres away has no legal basis whatsoever and will be dealt with firmly," the IRGC said in a statement.

The IRGC warned that as long as American "mischief" in the region continues, the waterway will not be safe for the transit of chemical fertiliser or "even a single drop of oil and gas."

It told the "aggressor army" to prepare for a punitive operation over the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed to all shipping since earlier this month, with the IRGC stressing it will remain shut until U.S. interventions end.

MNA