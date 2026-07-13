Explosions rock US bases in Kuwait, Jordan

Regional media reported that a missile strike on the U.S. airbase at Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan triggered massive blasts and tremors described as earthquake-like.

Air traffic at Amman's airport was suspended following the attack. Further explosions were reported at the King Hussein base in Jordan.

Explosions also rocked U.S. military positions in Kuwait, with the sound of the blasts heard inside Iraq, according to media reports.

In Bahrain, missiles struck two targets at the U.S. Fifth Fleet base. Bahrain's interior ministry issued an official statement confirming that warning sirens had been activated, and urged citizens and residents to remain calm, move to safe locations, and follow official announcements.

MNA