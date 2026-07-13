Iran army drones hit US bases in Kuwait

The army's public relations office said the strikes targeted U.S. military deployment sites, air defence and missile systems, shelters and logistics depots belonging to the "terrorist American army" in Kuwait.

The army condemned repeated U.S. attacks on military centres, civilian infrastructure and people, calling them a flagrant violation of the UN Charter.

"With the firm determination and will of the Armed Forces, and with all our strength, we will not hesitate for a moment in defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Iran and our dear compatriots against any enemy aggression," the statement said.

MNA