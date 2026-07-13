  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2026, 7:44 AM

Iran army drones hit US bases in Kuwait

Iran army drones hit US bases in Kuwait

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iran's army said it launched a new wave of drone strikes against U.S. troop positions, air defence and missile systems, and support facilities in Kuwait early Monday, in retaliation for repeated American strikes on Iran.

The army's public relations office said the strikes targeted U.S. military deployment sites, air defence and missile systems, shelters and logistics depots belonging to the "terrorist American army" in Kuwait.

The army condemned repeated U.S. attacks on military centres, civilian infrastructure and people, calling them a flagrant violation of the UN Charter.

"With the firm determination and will of the Armed Forces, and with all our strength, we will not hesitate for a moment in defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Iran and our dear compatriots against any enemy aggression," the statement said.

MNA 

News ID 246146

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News