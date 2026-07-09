Tehran summons UK envoy over accusations leveled against Iran

In the wake of the accusations leveled by the British officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the UK ambassador to Tehran was summoned by Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Western Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Alireza Yousefi, and the country’s protests against the British government's inappropriate approach towards the Iranian nation were conveyed to the envoy.

Submitting a written note in protesting the baseless and false claims of British officials that Iran is trying to carry out anti-security measures in the UK, Yousefi noted that these types of accusations are nothing more than projection and evasion of accountability for destructive behaviors that are contrary to the international law, especially complicity with the US and the Zionist regime in committing heinous crimes and destabilizing the West Asian region, as well as hosting anti-Iranian terrorist networks.

Instead of making ridiculous and fabricated accusations against Iran, the director general advised the UK government to revise its behavior towards the Iranian nation and stop hosting and supporting terrorist and violent networks and individuals, and also ceasing all-out support for the apartheid, genocidal, and terrorist regime of Israel which is the greatest security threat to the global peace and security.

It was also emphasized that the UK's continued hosting of terrorist networks that are funded and directed by the apartheid and bogus Israeli regime, and whose main role is to incite violence and terrorism, violates the UK government's international legal obligations to refrain from supporting terrorism and must be stopped as soon as possible.

MNA/6883124