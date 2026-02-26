Iran summons Dutch ambassador over smuggling attempt

Iran has formally conveyed a strong protest to the Dutch ambassador following an illegal attempt by a Dutch diplomat to smuggle prohibited goods into the country.

The protest was conveyed to Emiel de Bont, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Tehran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the seized shipment belonging to the Dutch diplomat contained items whose import and use are prohibited under Iranian law.

Officials emphasized that the handling of the confiscated cargo was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including Article 36(2), and that all relevant protocols were applied.

Iran reiterated that it strongly protests the actions and considers the incident a violation of applicable legal and diplomatic norms.

No further details have been released regarding the specific contents of the confiscated goods or any subsequent measures.

MNA