US provocations in Hormuz to be met with Iran firm reaction

Speaking to the Press TV on condition of anonymity, the source stressed that traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz is being conducted strictly in accordance with Iran’s arrangements.

The warning comes amid tensions following reports that several vessels transiting the strait without complying with Iran's designated navigation procedures have been struck in recent days.

Iran has maintained restrictions on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz since February 28, when the US and Israel launched their military aggression against the country.

The war expanded to include attacks originating from Persian Gulf states hosting US military forces, prompting Tehran to tighten control over maritime traffic in the strategic chokepoint.

MNA