Tanker reportedly hit by projectile off Oman

The UKMTO said it received a report of an incident eight nautical miles east of Lima, Oman.

The tanker, heading south, reported a projectile hitting its hull, triggering a fire on board. The UKMTO urged vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity. No casualties were immediately reported.

A U.S. official, speaking to Axios, claimed the IRGC fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing heavy damage to two ships. The official said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

MNA