Ships use Iran-desingated route in Hormuz Strait

CNN has reported that more and more ships are redirecting their routes towards Iran-designated route after the IRGC Navy's warnings

Windward said that despite US efforts to influence navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, vessels attempting to use the southern shipping route through the strait have been changing course after receiving warnings from the IRGC.

According to Windward’s maritime AI data, two vessels have shifted from the so-called “Omani corridor” to the Iranian shipping route since yesterday, while four others turned back toward the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that eight vessels had attempted to use the U.S.-backed route before abruptly changing course, with several opting to transit via the Iranian route. The report was also supported by satellite imagery from MarineTraffic.

Windward said the course changes coincided with the presence of IRGC patrol boats, adding that the IRGC Navy has been issuing radio warnings to vessels attempting to use routes other than Iran’s designated safe shipping lane.

The company’s data identified the two vessels that switched to Iranian waters as a chemical tanker bound for Kandla Port in India and a crude oil tanker headed for Fujairah.

The four vessels that abandoned the Omani corridor and returned to the Persian Gulf included a bulk carrier, a car carrier, an oil tanker, and an Iranian-flagged vessel operating without an international identification number.

MNA