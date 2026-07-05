Martyred Leader’s sons attend funeral prayers at Mosalla

Led by senior cleric Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, the funeral prayers for the martyred Leader and martyred members of his family were offered at the Imam Khomeini Musalla (prayer hall) in Tehran on Sunday.

The martyred Imam’s sons Hujjat al-Islams Seyed Mostafa, Seyed Masoud and Seyed Meysam Khamenei as well as the brothers of the martyred Leader were present at the Musalla to offer prayers this morning.

Also present were senior political and military officials as well as a huge number of mourning people.

The funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader officially began on Friday, with foreign dignitaries and official delegations from across the region and beyond paying tribute.

On Saturday, vast crowds of Iranians amassed for the start of the public funeral ceremonies.

Clad in black and waving blood-red flags symbolizing vengeance and pursuit of justice, mourners beat their chests in grief as chants of “death to America” and “revenge, revenge” echoed around the venue.

Following Sunday's prayers, the main funeral procession will be held in Tehran on Monday before the cortege travels to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday. Funeral and tribute ceremonies will then continue in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday at the request of Iraqi religious and political leaders, before concluding with the burial of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday.

MNA