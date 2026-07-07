Najaf prepared to host funeral procession for martyred Leader

NAJAF, Jul. 07 (MNA) – At the threshold of funeral procession of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iraqi city of Najaf is witnessing extensive preparations to host millions of mourners.

At the same time, popular resistance groups have also announced their readiness to participate in the funeral procession, provide security services around the area, and also provide quality services to the pilgrims, as well as preparing themselves for one of the largest gatherings in the region.