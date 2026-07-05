Funeral prayers performed for martyred Leader Ayat. Khamenei

The funeral prayers were led by senior cleric Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani.

The prayers were offered over the body of the martyred Leader, then the bodies of four of his family members who were martyred alongside him in the US-Israeli attack: Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda, the Leader’s son-in-law; Seyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, his daughter; Zahra Haddad Adel, his daughter-in-law; and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, his granddaughter.

The funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader officially began on Friday, with foreign dignitaries and official delegations from across the region and beyond paying tribute.

On Saturday, vast crowds of Iranians amassed for the start of the public funeral ceremonies.

Clad in black and waving blood-red flags symbolizing vengeance and pursuit of justice, mourners beat their chests in grief as chants of “death to America” and “revenge, revenge” echoed around the venue.

MNA