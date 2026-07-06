Pezeshkian vows to continue Leader’s legacy through unity

“The martyred Leader taught everyone that Iran’s greatest asset is its people and their unity,” the president said in a post on his X account on Monday.

He then cited a part of a verse from the Holy Qur’an that orders all “to stand for Allah in pairs or alone.”

“Through empathy, solidarity, and sincere service to the people, we will continue the path of Iran’s dignity, progress, and pride,” the president emphasized.

Pezeshkian’s post came as millions of mourners gathered in Tehran for the historic funeral procession of the martyred Leader, with the capital witnessing an unprecedented display of national unity and grief.

Mourners poured onto the streets of the Iranian capital as the funeral procession for the martyred Leader got underway, in what officials have described as the largest public gathering in the country’s modern history.

He reiterated that martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei taught that the nation and its unity are Iran’s “greatest asset,” vowing to continue that legacy through solidarity, consensus and dedicated service to the public.

MNA