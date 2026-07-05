Diplomacy must consolidate battlefield achievements: Ghalibaf

He made the remarks in with Hamas political Leader Mohammad Darwish, who is in Tehran for Leader of Islamic Revolution's funeral ceremony.

Ghalibaf said negotiations should be capable of resolving military conflicts while safeguarding the achievements of fighters, adding that diplomacy could succeed only if the country remained prepared to defend itself.

He said that during negotiations with the United States, which he headed on Iran’s behalf, Tehran insisted that respect for the territorial integrity of regional countries and an end to military action against Iran’s allies in the resistance front be included in any agreement. He said that those provisions were incorporated into the memorandum of understanding with Washington.

Ghalibaf said Iran would continue supporting Muslim nations and allied resistance groups in line with the guidance of the country’s leadership, adding that such support could take military or political forms, including negotiations.

Darwish, for his part, said the United States and Israel had failed to defeat Palestinian resistance in Gaza or achieve their objectives against Iran during the recent war, and praised Iran’s diplomatic achievements in its agreement with Washington, particularly provisions concerning Tehran’s regional allies.

He added that Iran has managed to shift the balance in favor of the Islamic Ummah through diplomacy.

MNA/IRN