Funeral prayers for martyred Leader to be held in Tehran Sund

The funeral prayer ceremony will begin at 6:00 am local time on Sunday, July 5, at the Imam Khomeini Musalla in Tehran, where the sacred body of the martyred Leader has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies.

In addition to Ayatollah Khamenei, funeral prayers will also be offered for four members of his family who were martyred in the same US-Israeli strike: Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda Baqeri Kani, the Leader's son-in-law; Seyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, his daughter; Zahra Haddad Adel, his daughter-in-law; and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, his granddaughter.

The funeral prayer follows the first day of a two-day public farewell ceremony at Tehran's Musalla, where hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered to pay tribute to the martyred Leader. The ceremonies, held under the slogan "We Must Rise," have also drawn senior officials, religious figures, and foreign delegations from dozens of countries.

Following Sunday's prayers, the main funeral procession will be held in Tehran on Monday before the cortege travels to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday. Funeral and tribute ceremonies will then continue in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday at the request of Iraqi religious and political leaders, before concluding with the burial of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. His martyrdom prompted widespread condemnation in Iran and across the region, while the farewell and funeral ceremonies have attracted millions of mourners as well as official delegations from numerous countries paying their final respects.

MNA