Iran destroyed almost entire US infrastructure in Erbil

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told state television that Iranian forces had inflicted serious damage on U.S. bases, a large portion of which were now operationally incapable, particularly in Erbil where "almost all American infrastructure has been destroyed" and anti-revolution elements no longer had the capacity to operate.

He said the United States retained the ability to rebuild its forces through its presence in West Asia, southern Europe and the Mediterranean, but stressed that Iran was ready to continue its operations if the war went on. "We will keep up our operations until the Americans understand they cannot impose their will on the Iranian nation through aggression," he said.

Akraminia said Iran had unveiled new drones at the end of the 40-day war and was now using systems more advanced than the Arash-2, with higher destructive power, precision and range, though he declined to release specifications.

He added that during the ceasefire and since the end of that phase of the war, many pieces of equipment that had been targeted were returned to operational service, and new equipment had made the country's airspace "relatively more unsafe for the enemy" than before.

The spokesman noted that no nation could guarantee completely secure airspace, pointing out that even in the United States unidentified aircraft occasionally penetrated sensitive zones, including the vicinity of the White House.

MNA