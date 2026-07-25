Iran destroys 11 US fighter jets, helicopters over 2 weeks

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, spokesman for the IRGC revealed in a statement on Saturday the the damages to the enemy in the recent battle, saying: During the 15 days of fighting (from July 8 to July 22), Iranian armed forces destroyed 11 American fighter jets and helicopters on the ground while they were stationed at American bases in the region."

He added: In the Iranian attacks, 17 reconnaissance and operational drones (of which 8 were unpacked drones), an F-15 fighter jet inside a hangar, a P-8 aircraft, a C-17 transport aircraft, and 8 refueling aircraft were also destroyed.

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