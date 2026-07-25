  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2026, 9:19 PM

IRGC:

Iran destroys 11 US fighter jets, helicopters over 2 weeks

Iran destroys 11 US fighter jets, helicopters over 2 weeks

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Saturday that Iranian armed forces destroyed 11 American fighter jets and helicopters on the ground in their latest battle.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, spokesman for the IRGC revealed in a statement on Saturday the the damages to the enemy in the recent battle, saying: During the 15 days of fighting (from July 8 to July 22), Iranian armed forces destroyed 11 American fighter jets and helicopters on the ground while they were stationed at American bases in the region."

He added: In the Iranian attacks, 17 reconnaissance and operational drones (of which 8 were unpacked drones), an F-15 fighter jet inside a hangar, a P-8 aircraft, a C-17 transport aircraft, and 8 refueling aircraft were also destroyed.

MNA/6898952

News ID 246526

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    • Jesse a billings US 02:45 - 2026/07/26
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      As an American, I absolutely can not condone the genocide our government commits on other countries. Trump, for one, is a narcissist war criminal and I truly hope Iran finds a way to take him out. We need a government that represents the people of this country, not the war machine that makes billion

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