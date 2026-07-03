Intl. delegations arriving in Tehran to attend Leader funeral

As official guests started arriving in the Iranian capital, airport authorities launched reception and ground service operations at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport with full operational and protocol readiness, the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company announced.

The sacred body of the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with those martyred alongside him, was transferred earlier to the main prayer hall of Tehran's Grand Mosalla (prayer hall), where it was placed for public and official farewell ceremonies.

Foreign guests and officials have since begun paying their respects to the martyrs.

The first group to honor the martyred Iranian Leader included religious scholars and prominent Islamic figures from Indonesia, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Morocco, and Turkey.

Representatives of Iran's recognized religious minorities also attended the ceremony at the Mosalla to pay tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Meanwhile, official delegations from Turkmenistan, Russia, China, Spain, Ecuador, and Bolivia arrived in Tehran and joined the farewell ceremony, paying their respects to the body of martyred Leader.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The conflict witnessed steadfast national resistance and large-scale retaliatory operations by the Iranian Armed Forces, which forced the aggressors to halt their military campaign.

The assassination of the Leader drew widespread condemnation from Iran and its allies, while millions of Iranians and supporters of the Axis of Resistance across the region have since mourned his martyrdom.

Following the end of the war, Iranian authorities announced a series of farewell, funeral and burial ceremonies spanning Iran and Iraq to allow the Iranian nation and supporters abroad to pay their final respects to the late Leader.

MNA