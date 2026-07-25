Targeted attacks to continue until enemy's total surrender

“Every column of smoke rising in the region signifies the striking of an American military, security, or financial center," the SNSC secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr wrote in a message posted on social media on Saturday.

"The continuous, targeted salvos of our fighters are the lashes of fury from the risen nation of Iran, coming down upon the back of the hegemony system," he also noted.

"By divine grace, this will continue until the full surrender of the enemy and total vengeance for the blood of the oppressed children of Minab, Lamerd, and beyond,” the top Iranian security official concluded.

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