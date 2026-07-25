Drone attack reported in Erbil

Today, Saturday, there were reports of explosions in Erbil, Iraq.

Some media outlets reported an attack on a US base near Erbil airport in northern Iraq.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no exact report has been released on the possible casualties or destruction as a reult of the blast.

Meanwhile, a security source claimed on Saturday that Erbil's air defenses shot down a drone near the city.

The source told Shafaq News that the drone was intercepted and shot down by the US consulate's air defenses.

MNA