Iran reserves rights to retaliate against any aggressive acts

Iran has shown it is not initiator of any war, he said, stating that regional security depends on not using double standards.

Iranian foreign minister urged the SCO to take a stronger role in defending multilateralism and international law, emphasizing that the origin of any act of aggression against Iran amounts to a legitimate target for the Iranian armed forces.

Iran’s top diplomat warned that interference in Hormuz arrangements undermined security in strategic waterway.

Iran reserves rights to retaliate against any acts of aggression against it, Araghchi underlined.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law, reserves its right to take all necessary measures within the framework of legitimate defense and will consider the source of any aggression against the Iranian nation as a legitimate target for defensive actions by its Armed Forces,” he said.

Araqchi said Iran had exercised its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter following military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime, adding that Tehran has not been the initiator of any war.

He emphasized that Iran’s policy has always been based on dialogue, diplomacy, good neighborliness and regional cooperation, but warned that sustainable peace could only be achieved through respect for international law and an end to aggression, occupation and double standards.

The Iranian foreign minister lashed out at the US and the Zionist regime for launching repeated attacks against Iran, saying those actions have targeted not only Iran’s national security but also fundamental principles of the international legal order.

He referred to attacks on civilian facilities, critical infrastructure, economic centers and peaceful nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arguing that the failure of the international community to respond effectively would weaken global security and the rule of law.

Araghchi also criticized Washington for violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the conflict, saying the US has continued attacks on transportation infrastructure, water facilities, fishing boats, commercial vessels and other civilian targets.

He further warned that US involvement in security arrangements and maritime measures in the Strait of Hormuz has threatened the security of one of the world’s most important waterways and disrupted normal commercial shipping.

Araghchi stressed that security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could not be ensured through the presence of extra-regional forces, but rather through cooperation, mutual respect and collective responsibility among regional countries.

Turning to regional issues, the Iranian foreign minister strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s continued attacks on Lebanon and violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as one of the most serious challenges facing regional and international peace and security.

He called for an immediate halt to military actions against civilians, the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid, opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians, and support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Araghchi also highlighted the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in addressing global challenges, saying the group could become a stronger voice in support of multilateralism, national sovereignty, equality among states and the rule of law in international relations.

He urged SCO members to expand economic cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, strengthen regional transit networks and make greater use of independent financial mechanisms.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran, due to its strategic geographical position connecting Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia and international waters, is ready to contribute to regional cooperation in transportation, energy security, trade and economic development.

MNA