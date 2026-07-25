Iran warns Ukraine after attack on commercial ship

The attack resulted in an explosion aboard the ship, killing one crew member and injuring another. Tehran characterized the action as a violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter and an act of aggression that risks escalating and widening the scope of the ongoing conflict.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the attack on the merchant ship—which it noted was explicitly acknowledged by the head of the Ukrainian regime—reflects a continuation of Kyiv’s unprovoked and hostile posture toward the Islamic Republic.

Reiterating that Iran has never been a party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tehran called on the UN Security Council, European nations, and the broader international community to recognize that Ukraine’s targeting of a civilian commercial vessel constitutes a serious breach of international law and a dangerous attempt to expand warfare and insecurity across the region.

The Foreign Ministry urged all parties concerned with peace and security in Eastern Europe to hold the Ukrainian leadership accountable for this provocative act.

Concluding the statement, Iran affirmed its right to defend its national interests and security under fundamental principles of international law, including the inherent right to self-defense, warning that Ukraine and its backers bear full responsibility for the consequences of this military adventure.

MNA