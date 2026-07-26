Ghaani urges Saudi Arabia to remove blockade on Yemen

Ghaani said in a statement late on Saturday that the Saudi government needs to draw lessons from the “unwise and costly actions” of the United States, and put an end to the blockade enforced against a Muslim nation of more than 38 million people.

He pointed out that Muslims around the world expect Saudi Arabia, as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to employ its power and resources, and support the Palestinian people and confront the atrocities of the Israeli regime, instead of carrying out acts of aggression and pressure against a “downtrodden Muslim nation.”

The IRGC Quds Force commander finally underscored that efforts to save the oppressed Palestinians in the besieged and war-ravaged Gaza Strip is a source of honor, as opposed to continuation of the siege against the resilient Yemeni nation.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a blockade on Yemen, marking the beginning of a comprehensive war, supported militarily, politically, and logistically by the United States and various Western nations, according to Press TV.

The war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Yemenis, while persistently failing to achieve its primary goal of reinstating Yemen's previous regime that was aligned with Riyadh.

MNA