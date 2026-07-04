Ties with Muslim nations taken new shape in post-war era

Aref made the comments during a meeting with Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu. who is in Tehran for the farewell ceremony of the Leader of Islamic Revolution.

The vice president said that resolving issues between regional countries, including national interests and development, should be achieved through cooperation with Islamic nations.

He affirmed that the new climate in Iran and the region has laid the ground for removing obstacles ahead of the development of relations among Muslim nations.

He further said that, "Our confrontation with the United States and the Zionist entity is on behalf of the Palestinian people, to confront American hegemony and injustice in the region."

The Iranian Vice President noted that "the regional countries that sought to American help for their security have realized that they should not throw themselves into Washington's arms."

MNA