Funeral prayers for body of martyred Leader to be held Sunday

The funeral prayers’ ceremony will be performed for the bodies of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, martyr Dr. Misbah-ul-Huda Bagheri Kani, martyr Seyyedeh Bushra Khamenei, martyr Zahra Haddad Adel, and martyr Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani [granddaughter of the Leader].

The funeral prayers ceremony will kick off at Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Sunday morning.

Following Sunday's prayers, the main funeral procession will be held in Tehran on Monday before the cortege travels to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday. Funeral and tribute ceremonies will then continue in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday at the request of Iraqi religious and political leaders, before concluding with the burial of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. His martyrdom prompted widespread condemnation in Iran and across the region, while the farewell and funeral ceremonies have attracted millions of mourners as well as official delegations from numerous countries paying their final respects.

MNA/6878892