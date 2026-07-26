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Jul 26, 2026, 7:24 AM

16 killed, injured as car hits group of people in Berlin

16 killed, injured as car hits group of people in Berlin

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – At least one person was killed and 15 injured when a car charged into a crowd in the Tiergarten Park area in central Berlin.

At least one person was killed and 15 injured when a car charged into a crowd in the Tiergarten Park area in central Berlin, the N-tv channel quoted police as saying.

"Presumably, the car drove into the Tiergarten Park and hit several people, injuring them," police said. "We are searching intensively for suspects."

A police helicopter is also involved in the operation. The Focus-online edition reports 14 victims.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. local time (08:00 p.m. GMT). The driver sped through the Tiergarten in a "small white van."

Trying to escape, the hit-and-run driver got into the accident. He got out of the car and continued his escape on foot. Photos on the Internet show a white minibus crashing into a tree and showing signs of a collision.

MNA 

News ID 246531

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