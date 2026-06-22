Iran to hold 6-day funeral for martyred Leader across country

The funeral will commence with a farewell ceremony at Tehran's Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, according to the spokesperson for the commemoration headquarters.

The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday, July 6, during which the bodies of four additional martyrs—Dr. Mesbah-ol-Hoda Bagheri, Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Zahra Haddad Adel, and Zahra Mohammadi Golpaygani—will be escorted alongside the martyred Leader.

On Tuesday, July 7, funeral ceremonies will be held in the holy city of Qom, where prayers will be offered over the Leader's body.

The procession will then travel to Iraq on Wednesday, July 8, following repeated requests from Iraqi tribes, scholars, elites, and political and religious figures.

Funeral rites will be held in the cities of Najaf and Karbala, with the Iraqi government responsible for announcing specific times and locations.

Organizers expressed gratitude to Iraq's religious authorities, government, and people for their persistent requests to hold processions at the shrines in Najaf and Karbala.

The burial is scheduled for Thursday, July 9—coinciding with the night of Imam Sajjad's martyrdom—at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad.

The spokesperson also announced that official delegations, political figures, and elites from around the world will pay tribute to the late leader, with timing and venue details to be released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additional ceremonies for cultural, scientific, religious, and revolutionary figures will be announced in the coming days.

The commemorative slogan for the event is "Must Rise" with a clenched fist as its symbol. In Arab countries, the official slogan will be "Qumo lillah" (Stand for God).

Ayatollah Khamenei, along with several members of his family, was assassinated on February 28 in a US-Israeli act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

MNA