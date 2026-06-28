Details announced for martyred Leader's funeral

Details have been announced for the upcoming two-day public farewell and funeral ceremonies, which are to be held for the nation to bid farewell to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with the event expected to attract up to 20 million people.

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Tehran Command, who also heads the headquarters responsible for overseeing the ceremonies, made the remarks in a televised interview on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The aggression that also claimed the lives of senior officials and countless ordinary civilians, triggered Iran to respond by staging at least 100 decisive and successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets. The reprisal prompted the United States to announce a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.

According to Hassanzadeh, the upcoming event is to feature farewell ceremonies, funeral prayers, and funeral processions to be held on July 4 and 5.

He detailed the route, schedule, logistical preparations, public services, and safety measures that have been planned for the event.

'Two major ceremonies scheduled for Tehran'

The commander said two principal ceremonies had been arranged in Tehran.

The first will be the public farewell ceremony and funeral prayers over the body of the martyred Leader at the capital's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds, he said, adding that the second will be the funeral procession, which will take place at a separate location.

The public farewell will begin at 6:00 a.m. (local time) on July 4, when the Prayer Grounds opens to mourners, he said, noting no public access will be permitted before that time.

The funeral prayers have been scheduled for the morning of July 5, while the farewell ceremony will continue through the day until 8:00 p.m.

'Funeral route designed for anticipated turnout'

Hassanzadeh said organizers decided against using a single procession route after technical assessments concluded that no individual street in Tehran could safely accommodate the anticipated number of mourners. Instead, the funeral will proceed along a broad corridor across the capital, he added.

To facilitate movement, vehicle access will be restricted within the ceremony zone.

'Organizers prepare for large-scale public participation'

He said the location where the body of the martyred Leader will lie in state, along with the seating area reserved for his family, has already been designed. The platform has been positioned at an elevated location to ensure visibility throughout the Prayer Grounds, the official stated.

During the 48-hour farewell ceremony, internationally recognized Qur'an reciters, religious poets, eulogists, and other cultural and religious groups will participate in the official program.

'Extensive transportation and public services planned'

Hassanzadeh said all executive agencies, municipal authorities, healthcare providers, military and law enforcement organizations, cultural institutions, and public service bodies have been mobilized in preparation for the ceremonies.

The full capacity of Tehran's metro network and municipal bus fleet will be deployed to transport participants.

Authorities have also established multiple traffic-control rings extending from the entrances to Tehran to the Prayer Grounds, along with reception facilities for visitors arriving by public transportation and private vehicles.

Five dedicated service centers will be established around the Prayer Grounds, providing drinking water, meals, medical services, sanitation facilities, prayer areas, and other welfare support.

'Attendance projections reach up to 20 million'

Hassanzadeh said planning has been based on maximum-capacity scenarios after preliminary estimates projected attendance of at least 12 to 15 million people, while some assessments placed potential participation as high as 20 million.

To manage congestion, organizers have designed separate entrance and exit routes at the Prayer Grounds. During peak periods, they estimate each visitor will require approximately 15 to 20 minutes to enter the venue, pay respects, and leave.

The commander encouraged mourners to proceed towards the exits after paying their respects so that others would also have an opportunity to attend.

Because of the expected size of the crowds, he also urged visitors to limit the duration of their stay in Tehran.

Emphasizing the planning process behind the funeral route, Hassanzadeh said public safety had remained the organizers' primary consideration.

"The safety of the people has been one of the organizers' foremost concerns," he said. "Our responsibility is to create conditions that allow this public participation to take place with the highest possible level of safety and the fewest possible difficulties."

MNA/PressTV