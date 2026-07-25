No military solution to Yemen crisis, a just solution needed

In a statement on Saturday, Baghaei expressed deep concern over recent tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, saying that there is no military solution to the conflict.

The spokesman emphasized that a return to dialogue and the full implementation of the agreed-upon roadmap remain the only viable paths toward alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and ensuring regional security.



The spokesperson highlighted the ongoing humanitarian toll caused by the blockade on Yemen and continued restrictions on essential goods, fuel, and vital services.



Calling the restrictions the primary driver of the worsening livelihood crisis, Baghaei urged the immediate and complete removal of all barriers to facilitate access to basic necessities.



Baghaei also pointed to what he described as provocative and interventionist U.S. policies in the region, arguing that such actions have further complicated the situation.



He maintained that regional security and stability must be secured exclusively through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding among neighboring nations.



Baghaei reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any constructive initiative aimed at advancing negotiations and achieving a political settlement based on the agreed roadmap to restore lasting peace and stability to Yemen.

MNA