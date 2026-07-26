Commander warns Israel against returning to war on Iran

Speaking to the Tasnim news agency, General Hossein Mohebbi, said that Israeli regime knows well that Iran focus on the regime will bring calamity upon the regime.

Mohebbi said Israel wants to keep the US in the region by provoking the US president and providing false information, adding that the Israeli regime is after advancing its goals by using America's power.

The remarks came as the US and Israeli officials have renewed war rhetoric against Iran in recent days.

The threats came after the US military continued its aerial attacks against Iran, targeting civilian sites in a blatant war crime.

In response, Iranian Armed Forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end all hostilities and prepare for further negotiations.

However, Washington violated all provisions of the understanding, prompting Iran to deliver a firm response.

MNA