  1. Politics
Jul 26, 2026, 7:31 AM

Kuwait denies involvement in US attacks on Iran

Kuwait denies involvement in US attacks on Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Kuwait’s ambassador to the US had denied a Wall Street Journal report that claimed the Arab state had sent fighter jets to attack Iran.

Ambassador Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah wrote to the paper’s editorial board to deny the report, and called it “utterly and completely baseless,” according to the official Kuwait News Agency.

“She affirmed that Kuwait has not participated in any military operations against Iran and has not allowed the use of its territory, airspace, or territorial waters to launch offensive operations,” it said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Kuwait and Bahrain sent fighter to attack sites inside Iran after Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on US military assets in the Persian Gulf countries. Iran said the attacks were in retaliation for US’s strikes on its cities.

MNA 

News ID 246532

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