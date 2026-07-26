Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the bombing and extended condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan. He reiterated Iran’s principled position in condemning all forms of terrorism and extremism, saying there was no justification for terrorist and violent acts against civilians and security forces.

Baghaei stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination among regional countries for an effective and sustained fight against terrorism. He called for concerted action to identify, prosecute and punish the perpetrators, organisers, supporters and financiers of terrorist acts.

The Pakistani army said Friday that a car bomb attack near a gathering of security forces in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 15 people, including 12 Pakistani soldiers.

MNA