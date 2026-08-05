Reopening of Hormuz needs US cessation of its violations

Gharibabadi said in an interview on Wednesday that Washington had violated its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), restored an illegal naval blockade on Iranian ports, resumed hostilities, and failed to help establish stability in Lebanon.

“These are among the requirements, and we have to see what developments will take place in these areas,” he said, according to Press TV.

Gharibabadi also said the United States had recently imposed new sanctions on Iran and reinstated restrictions that had been temporarily lifted, particularly in the oil sector, while negotiations over the release of Iran's frozen assets had been halted.

He also reiterated that Iran would not tolerate any foreign interference in the Strait of Hormuz, saying any understanding on the strategic waterway should be reached exclusively between Iran and Oman.

The remarks came after Tehran and Muscat announced progress in talks on establishing a commercial shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that the two sides had reached an understanding on the geographical coordinates of the proposed route and were in the final stage of reviewing and drafting a joint statement covering the main points of agreement.

MNA