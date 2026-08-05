Iranian people's resilience, resolve foiled enemy's plots

At the start of his speech to the nation broadcast on national TV on Wednesday evening, Pezeshkian said that the enemies sought to replicate Syria fate for Iran through wars and sanctions but failed filed through people's vigiliance and cooperation with the government.

The president said that "Iranian people's resilience and resolve have foiled enemies' plots.He went on to say that "Unity among Iranians remains primary factor in standing firm against the enemies."

Accoridng to the president, "the enemies are opposed to any sign of independence or progress by Iranian people."

He went on say that, the martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei used to support his adminstration. "We couldn't have advanced this far had it not been for martyred Leader's support."

"Despite all the difficulties the country have faced over the past two years, it is now is a powerful and dignified country," he said elsewhere.

MNA