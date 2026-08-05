Iran, Italy FMs hold phone call on regional developments

According to the Italian Foreign Ministr, he and his Iranian counterpart in the call discussed Iran and Oman's consultations on designating a route for traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and Araghchi provided explanations in this regard.

The Italian Foreign Minister also wrote that Lebanon was also discussed in the telephone conversation.

Later, the Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement sating that Iran foreign minister, in a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart, briefed him on the latest diplomatic process between Iran and Oman.

During the phone call, Araghchi and Tajani also discussed the latest regional developments.

The two top diplomats also urged continued political and diplomatic consultations, as well as regional cooperation, to de-escalate tensions.

MNA