Iran Air Force ready to sacrifice lives in defense of nation

In a message released on Thursday on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of pilots Major General Abbas Babaei and Major General Hossein Lashkari, General Behmard stated that their legacy of sacrifice and devotion will continue to inspire future generations.

He emphasized that the Air Force of the country will remain committed to defending Iran and confronting the aggression of its enemies.

Behmard stressed the importance of preserving the memory of the two prominent Air Force figures and continuing their path in safeguarding Iran’s dignity and strength.

“We assure the nation that, in the path of obedience to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and defense of the great Iranian nation against the aggression of the sworn enemies of this homeland, we will remain legitimate heirs and self-sacrificing followers,” he said.

Behmard described the middle of the Iranian calendar month of Mordad as a period that recalls “the names and memories of sincere men whose combat uniforms became the garments of martyrdom.”

He praised Babaei as a humble military genius whose legacy remains etched in Iran’s history, while describing Lashkari as a symbol of freedom for future generations.

Brigadier General Bahman Behmard reaffirmed that the force is fully prepared and will deliver a firm and decisive response to any act of aggression.

MNA