Palestine “foremost issue of Islamic world”: Pres. Pezeshkian

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the newly-appointed Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Khalil al-Hayya on Wednesday, stressing that the issue of Palestine is the first issue of the Islamic World.

He seized this opportunity to congratulate Khalil al-Hayya on his appointment as Hamas Political Office chief and expressed hope that he would succeed in serving the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza.

Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran supports any decision, initiative, or measure adopted by Palestinian leaders during the ongoing negotiation process, reiterating Tehran’s continued backing for the Palestinian people.

The president paid tribute to the Palestinian martyrs, particularly former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, describing his assassination during a visit to Iran as a crime committed by the Israeli regime.

Pezeshkian praised the patience and resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of the regime’s attacks, stressing that the Iranian nation and government will continue supporting Palestine to the fullest extent.

He also commended al-Hayya’s role in strengthening coordination among Palestinian groups, noting that Iran backs any initiative or decision taken by Palestinian leaders during negotiations.

Referring to the recent aggressions by the United States and Israeli regime against Iran, the president said the Palestinian issue remains a fundamental principle of Iran's foreign policy and continues to be regarded as the foremost issue of the Muslim world.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran would spare no effort in supporting the Palestinian people and called for greater unity and solidarity among Islamic countries to safeguard the interests of the Muslim Ummah and strengthen cooperation against common challenges.

Hamas political bureau chief, for his part, thanked Iran for its support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing that Palestinians would remain committed to their cause despite ongoing Israeli attacks.

Hamas conducts negotiations in coordination with other Palestinian factions and would not allow the Israeli regime to secure through negotiations what it had failed to achieve on the battlefield, Khalil al-Hayya underlined.

He also expressed hope that enhanced political and diplomatic efforts, alongside resistance, would help realize the aspirations of the Palestinian people and voiced optimism about expanding cooperation with Iran in the future.

Referring to the coincidence of beginning of Pezeshkian’s responsibility as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the martyrdom of former Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, he praised the management of the Islamic Republic of Iran at various stages, describing this process as a sign of the management of the officials of the Islamic Republic's government in the face of regional challenges and developments.

Turning to the recent developments in the region and US-Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Al-Hayya considered the Zionist regime to be the main cause of instability and a threat to regional security, emphasizing that the occupying regime of Israel, despite American support, is on the path to decline.

Praising the Islamic Republic of Iran's resistance to threats, The head of Hamas' political bureau stated that Iran has been able to create new equations in the region, expressing confidence that Iran will continue to gain its achievements, achievements that will benefit Iran, the region, and the Islamic world.

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