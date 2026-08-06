Eight armed operatives arrested in SE Iran: IRGC Ground Force

The suspects were accused of carrying out security-related attacks, kidnappings of infrastructure engineers and personnel, armed robberies, and assaults on military and security posts, with weapons and ammunition seized during the operations.

In a statement released on Thursday, the headquarters said the suspects had formed armed teams responsible for carrying out anti-security activities, kidnapping security personnel and engineers involved in infrastructure projects, attacking military and police patrols and bases, conducting armed robberies, and spreading fear in central parts of the province.

According to the statement, the suspects were identified by intelligence agencies and arrested during several special operations.

It said a quantity of ammunition and several weapons were seized during the operations.

The headquarters added that the group’s targets included military and law enforcement facilities, as well as companies and personnel engaged in development and reconstruction projects across the province.

The statement further said the suspects, in coordination with terrorist groups, abducted prominent individuals and engineers working on construction and infrastructure projects before handing the hostages over to terrorist groups based across the border.

MNA