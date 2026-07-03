US had to accept Iran's demands in talks: Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf held a meeting with the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Mälikgulyýewiç Berdimuhamedow, who is in Iran to attend the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran on Friday.

The Iranian speaker referred to the recent imposed war on Iran and said that the resistance of the Iranian nation, the guidance of the Leader of the Revolution, and the performance of the armed forces caused the US to fail in the military battledield and be forced to return to the negotiating table and accept the demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



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