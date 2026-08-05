Senior lawmaker warns US to soon be expelled from region

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Ebrahim Azizi, by publishing a picture, wrote, "The day is not far off when you will be expelled not only from the region, but also from all the countries that today host your terrorist bases."

“That will be the day when you are forced to spend all the resources devoted to your bases on ensuring security within your own territory," the lawmaker warned the United States.

Azizi warned that the US will ultimately be forced out of the region.

MNA/6908873