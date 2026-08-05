  1. Politics
Aug 5, 2026, 1:01 PM

Senior lawmaker warns US to soon be expelled from region

Senior lawmaker warns US to soon be expelled from region

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has warned Americans that they will soon be expelled from the region and from the countries that are hosting US bases.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Ebrahim Azizi, by publishing a picture, wrote, "The day is not far off when you will be expelled not only from the region, but also from all the countries that today host your terrorist bases."

“That will be the day when you are forced to spend all the resources devoted to your bases on ensuring security within your own territory," the lawmaker warned the United States.

Senior lawmaker warns US to soon to be expelled from region

Azizi warned that the US will ultimately be forced out of the region.

MNA/6908873

News ID 246779
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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