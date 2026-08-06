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Aug 6, 2026, 3:57 PM

Israeli army deliberately killed Lebanese journalist "Khalil"

Israeli army deliberately killed Lebanese journalist "Khalil"

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – A joint investigation has concluded that the Israeli military deliberately targeted and killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil in southern Lebanon, subsequently orchestrating a hours-long obstruction of rescue efforts.

The findings, compiled by Lebanese legal organization Legal Agenda alongside international monitors Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, expose a calculated pattern of targeting civilians and weaponizing bureaucratic "deconfliction" mechanisms to prevent life-saving medical access.

The investigation centers on the events of April 22, 2026, in the village of al-Tiri, located in southern Lebanon’s Israeli-occupied "security zone."

Khalil, a 42-year-old reporter for al-Akhbar newspaper, and 21-year-old freelance photojournalist Zeinab Faraj, were in the area to verify reports of Israeli troop movements.

According to the timeline established by the investigators, the Israeli military first struck a vehicle carrying two local municipal officials at 2:25 PM.

After the journalists called the Lebanese civil defense for help, rescue crews were forced to wait at a military checkpoint for hours, awaiting approval from the Israeli military’s so-called "deconfliction mechanism."

While waiting, Israeli quadcopters circled dangerously low over the journalists, who were forced to abandon their vehicle and seek shelter in a nearby building.

At 3:40 PM, an Israeli strike hit their car, severely injuring both women. Despite their desperate calls for help, rescue crews were repeatedly denied entry.

At 4:25 PM, the Israeli military launched a third strike, bombing the very building where the injured journalists were sheltering, burying them under rubble.

MNA

News ID 246804

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