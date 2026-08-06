  1. Politics
Aug 6, 2026, 12:34 PM

Acting defense min.:

Iran’s domestic tech. outmatches any imported sys. in region

Iran’s domestic tech. outmatches any imported sys. in region

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza says that the country’s indigenized technology is superior to any imported system in the region.

"Signs of the enemy’s declining capabilities are becoming increasingly evident, while Iran’s Armed Forces remain fully prepared to respond to any threat by relying on the country’s defense industry," the defense minister underlined.

"Those seeking security and military superiority through imported systems will soon realize that Iran’s homegrown technology surpasses any system in the region," he added.

He added that countries seeking to buy imported military superiority would soon realize that "Iran's indigenous technology is superior to any system in the region."

Iran’s domestic tech. superior to any imported sys. in region

His remarks came as, according to a CNN report published on Wednesday, the United States has used nearly 80% of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor stockpile and about half of its Patriot missile inventory since the conflict began.

The report also said US forces have expended "virtually all" of their long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), leaving Pentagon munitions stockpiles "dangerously low."

MNA/ 6909714

News ID 246801
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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