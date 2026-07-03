https://en.mehrnews.com/live/245849/ Jul 3, 2026, 5:58 PM News ID 245849 Politics Politics Jul 3, 2026, 5:58 PM Foreign delegations pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – High-ranking delegations from different countries visited Tehran on Friday to pay their respects to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. News ID 245849 Show more کپی شد Related News Harsh, unexpected slaps still awaiting enemy: Gen. Mousavi Paying tribute to late Leader of Revolution VIDEO: ECO chief in Tehran to pay tribute to Ayat. Khamenei Pakistan stands with Iran’s leadership and nation: PM Iran Army cmdr vows revenge for Leader’s martyrdom Tags Iran Ayatollah Khamenei funeral Tehran
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