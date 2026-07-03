  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2026, 5:58 PM

Foreign delegations pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei

Foreign delegations pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – High-ranking delegations from different countries visited Tehran on Friday to pay their respects to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

News ID 245849

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