US expansion of nuclear arsenal 'a threat to all humanity'

“The painful legacy of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is a sharp reminder of the deep human suffering caused by these horrible weapons,” the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria, wrote in a message on X.

“The widespread death and destruction and deadly radiation that harmed even unborn generations prove that the only absolute guarantee to stop such a dark tragedy from happening again is the total elimination of all nuclear weapons before they destroy us all,” it said.

“Yet the US—the only country that has ever used nuclear weapons and a Depositary of the NPT—continues to expand and modernize its nuclear weapon arsenal as part of its 56 years of non-compliance with its nuclear disarmament obligations under that Treaty, leaving all of humanity living under a continuous threat.”

MNA