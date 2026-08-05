US Treasury lifts some sanctions on Iraqi airliner

According to a statement issued by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Fly Baghdad Airlines (FBA) and its two aircraft, identified as YI-BAF and YI-BAN, have been removed from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List.

The US had previously placed the company and the two aircraft under sanctions, citing alleged links to Iran.

A US Treasury official said the decision was made following requests submitted by Fly Baghdad and after completing an administrative review process. The official added that the company had demonstrated significant changes in its operations, making its continued designation on the sanctions list no longer justified.

The official also emphasized that the removal of Iran-related and counterterrorism sanctions against Fly Baghdad does not represent any change in Washington’s policy toward the Iranian government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force (IRGC-QF), or individuals and entities accused by the US of supporting or acting on behalf of them.

The US Treasury described the move as part of a routine administrative process conducted after reviewing details related to the Iraqi airline.

MNA/6909238