Trump's lie about Iran talks aimed at lowering oil prices

According to a report by Fars News Agency, Trump said last night that the American negotiators were holding negotiating with Iran the day after, meaning Tuesday and the oil prices would fall to $60, but today when there were no talks, crude prices jumped above $70 bpd.

A review of the oil prices chart shows that the prices of oil today went back to above $74 per barrel.

Last night, when Trump wrote on Truth Social, that the negotiations would be held in Doha tomorrow and that his negotiator were going to Qatar, the oil market started with a sharp decline and a barrel of went down below 70 per barrel.

However, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, and Qatari mediators denied a few hours later and there was no program for any talks between Tehran and Washington.

MNA/FNA1782833308062807326