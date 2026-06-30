  1. Economy
Jun 30, 2026, 10:31 PM

Trump's lie about Iran talks aimed at lowering oil prices

Trump's lie about Iran talks aimed at lowering oil prices

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump lied about talks with Iran in Doha on Tueasay while he sought to lower oil prices to $60 bpd with his claim.

According to a report by Fars News Agency, Trump said last night that the American negotiators were holding negotiating with Iran the day after, meaning Tuesday and the oil prices would fall to $60, but today when there were no talks, crude prices jumped above $70 bpd. 

A review of the oil prices chart shows that the prices of oil today went back to above $74 per barrel.

Trump's lie about Iran talks aimed at lowering oil prices

Last night, when Trump wrote on Truth Social, that the negotiations would be held in Doha tomorrow and that his negotiator were  going to Qatar, the oil market started with a sharp decline and a barrel of went down below 70 per barrel.

However, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, and Qatari mediators denied a few hours later and there was no program for any talks between Tehran and Washington.

MNA/FNA1782833308062807326

News ID 245768

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