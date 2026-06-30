Berri says Lebanon deal aims to damage Iran-US talks

Nabih Berri told El-Akhbar newspaper that the accord is worse than the ill-fated May 17, 1983 agreement with Israel and represents a dangerous departure from previous understandings. He warned it damages the core of Lebanon's national balance and could ignite sedition.

Berri recounted a phone call with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam: "He thanked me for calming people and pulling them off the streets, and I told him: very well, then exit this agreement."

The speaker warned that the gravest danger lies in any attempt to weaken the Lebanese army or its commander. "If they want to harm the army or its commander, we will never remain silent," he said. He noted that Hezbollah is also working to keep the domestic situation calm.

Berri said the deal is in fact designed to weaken the Iran-U.S. MoU and could push the region and the Islamabad process into a difficult and prolonged phase. He pointed to internal U.S. rivalry between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as a factor that may extend the instability, with the region paying the cost of Washington's internal tensions and strained U.S.-Israeli relations.

MNA