Iraq ready to host US-Iran talks: Envoy

Iraq is ready to host talks between the United States and Iran if necessary, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdul-Karim Hashim Mostafa told TASS.



"In 2014, Iraq hosted the first indirect negotiations between the US and Iran. Iraq is always ready to play this role, but it depends on the will and the wish of the two partners, the US and Iran," the diplomat said.



He added that the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel had not had much impact on the lives of ordinary Iraqis.



"Unfortunately, a lot of Israeli rockets flew [toward Iran] from not only Iraqi air space, but also Syrian, Lebanese, sometimes Jordanian, and few of countries have the technical possibility to counter this," Hashim Mostafa said.

MNA