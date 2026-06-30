  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2026, 9:16 PM

China FM calls for keeping momentum of Iran-US talks

China FM calls for keeping momentum of Iran-US talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called for the maintaining momentum of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

On the U.S.-Iran situation, the priority is to safeguard and implement the memorandum of understanding, maintain the momentum of negotiations, and work for an early comprehensive agreement agreed by both the United States and Iran, accepted by regional countries, and welcomed by the international community, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua, Wang made the remarks when meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Beijing, adding the current ceasefire remains fragile, but talking is better than fighting, and dialogue is better than confrontation. 

MNA/6875678

News ID 245767

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