  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2026, 8:40 AM

Iran, France FMs discuss Islamabad MoU implementation

Iran, France FMs discuss Islamabad MoU implementation

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot discussed the latest regional developments and the implementation of the Islamabad MoU during a phone call on Monday evening.

The two ministers reviewed the status of the peace deal and the process aimed at ending the U.S.-Israeli imposed war, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.

No further details of the conversation were immediately released.

The call follows a series of diplomatic contacts by Araghchi in recent days, including talks with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, the UAE, Egypt, Britain and Saudi Arabia, as well as a visit to Baghdad on Sunday where he proposed a region-led collective security mechanism for the Persian Gulf region. 

MNA 

News ID 245746

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News