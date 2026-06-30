Iran, France FMs discuss Islamabad MoU implementation

The two ministers reviewed the status of the peace deal and the process aimed at ending the U.S.-Israeli imposed war, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.

No further details of the conversation were immediately released.

The call follows a series of diplomatic contacts by Araghchi in recent days, including talks with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, the UAE, Egypt, Britain and Saudi Arabia, as well as a visit to Baghdad on Sunday where he proposed a region-led collective security mechanism for the Persian Gulf region.

MNA