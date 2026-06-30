US Special Envoy Witkoff en route to Qatar

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is currently en route to Doha, two US officials tell CNN. It was not immediately clear if Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were traveling together to the Qatari capital.

Trump said earlier Monday that the US would meet with Iran in Doha on Tuesday. A senior US official, meanwhile, told CNN over the weekend that technical talks regarding the memorandum of understanding were “on track” as planned despite a recent exchange of fire.

Iran, however, said Monday that no negotiation meetings are scheduled with the US at any level in the coming days, as Tehran remains focused on implementing the memorandum of understanding rather than moving to final agreement talks.

MNA